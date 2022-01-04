ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 19:20 IST
Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

