India logs 58,097 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 4.18 pc

India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 10:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,14,004.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered. Maharashtra and Delhi are among the worst-hit states with the highest number of recorded Omicron cases at 653 and 464 respectively.

As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551. Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

