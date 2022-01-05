Left Menu

Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passes away at 107

Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passed away on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-01-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 11:40 IST
Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passes away at 107
K Ayyappan Pillai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Freedom fighter and BJP leader K Ayyappan Pillai passed away on Wednesday. Pillai, 107, was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital here.

Ayyappan Pillai participated in the freedom struggle and met Mahatma Gandhi. He was a member of Sree Moolam Praja Sabha of Travancore. He was also a senior lawyer. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences on the death of freedom fighter and prominent socio-political activist K Ayyappan Pillai in Thiruvananthapuram.

Condoling Pillai's demise, BJP president JP Nadda said the freedom fighter selflessly dedicated his entire life in the service of the society. "Saddened to know about the demise of veteran freedom fighter and senior leader of @BJP4Keralam Adv. K. Ayyappan Pillai Ji. He selflessly dedicated his entire life in the service of the society. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Kerala BJP President K Surendran also expressed their condolences and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran freedom fighter & senior leader @BJP4Keralam Adv. Ayyappan Pilla sir. He was a leading lawyer in the Thiruvananthapuram Bar. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the society. My prayers are with his family and friends. Om Shanti." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022