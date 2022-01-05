Left Menu

Police seize over 16,000 kg illegally stored cannabis in Indore; five held

Police have arrested five persons and seized illegally stored 16,200 kg of bhang cannabis from a godown here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday, adding that this stock was stored under the pretext of manufacturing a so-called Ayurvedic drug.

Police have arrested five persons and seized illegally stored 16,200 kg of bhang (cannabis) from a godown here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday, adding that this stock was stored under the pretext of manufacturing a so-called Ayurvedic drug. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is Rs 50 lakh in the black market. ''On a tip-off, police raided a warehouse in Vishwakarma Nagar locality and a stock of 16,200 kg of 'bhang', packed in 270 sacks, was seized,'' said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Guruprasad Parashar.

He said the police didn't find any valid license to store cannabis and manufacture a so-called Ayurvedic drug, 'Munakka', on the spot.

Police also seized an autorickshaw which was being used for transporting the bhang in Indore and adjoining districts, he said.

While five persons were arrested search is on to trace the warehouse owner.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

