Left Menu

Reports: Protesters in Kazakhstan storm city mayor's office

Demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayors office in Kazakhstans largest city Wednesday and flames were seen coming from inside, according to local news reports.Many of the demonstrators who converged on the building in Almaty carried clubs and shields, the Kazakh news site Zakon said.Protests against a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas began this week in the countrys west.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 05-01-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:56 IST
Reports: Protesters in Kazakhstan storm city mayor's office
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's largest city Wednesday and flames were seen coming from inside, according to local news reports.

Many of the demonstrators who converged on the building in Almaty carried clubs and shields, the Kazakh news site Zakon said.

Protests against a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas began this week in the country's west. As the protests spread to Almaty and Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, the government resigned. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city. At the start of the year, prices for the gas that is used to power many vehicles roughly doubled as the government concluded a shift away from price controls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022