PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:03 IST
Price of areca, coconut
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL): Old Supari : Rs 48000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 50000 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 43000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 39500 model Rs 37500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 18000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 14000.

