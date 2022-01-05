Left Menu

BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI) As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday handed over a Pakistan national to Pakistan Rangers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:38 IST
BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers
BSF handed over a Pak National to Pak Rangers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI) As a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday handed over a Pakistan national to Pakistan Rangers. The 25-year-old Pakistan national, identified as Ehsan had inadvertently crossed International Border and reached the near border fence where he was apprehended by alert troops of 56 Battalion of the BSF on Tuesday. He belongs to Medo village under Nagarparkar (Sindh) region in Pakistan.

BSF said the Pak Rangers approached it in search of the Pakistan national. "BSF, on humanitarian ground and as a goodwill gesture handed over the Pakistan National to Pak Rangers in a flag meeting held with them at Border Post No 1029/3-S," said the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022