DCGI approves India-made RT-PCR kit to detect Omicron: Centre

An RT-PCR test kit for detecting new coronavirus variant Omicron has been developed in India in partnership with Tata MD and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR on Wednesday. He further informed that the testing kit has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"Omicron detecting RT-PCR kit has been developed in partnership with Tata MD and ICMR and it has been approved by DCGI. This kit will test will give results in four hours," Dr Bhargava said during the briefing of the Union Health Ministry. Dr Bhargava has also said that Omicron predominant circulating strain in the country.

As per the ministry, 2,135 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country with Maharashtra registering the maximum cases followed by Delhi. The Ministry has also said that 108 Omicron-related deaths have been reported globally so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)