Odisha govt, Gail sign MoU for clean energy projects

The Odisha government and natural gas firm Gail signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for cooperation in the production of eco-friendly fuels in the state.

The agreement was signed by the public sector unit and the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (Ipicol) in Bhubaneswar, according to a release.

The MoU seeks to prepare a feasibility study for setting up plants in areas of green hydrogen, green ammonia and renewable energy like solar and wind, the Ipicol said.

It emphasises promoting the production of eco-friendly fuels in the state. Green Hydrogen will help the industries cut aggregate emissions of greenhouse gases, it said.

The proposed plants will help Odisha-based heavy industries to supplement their growing power requirements, the Ipicol said.

Principal Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said there was a "very large pre-existing market" for hydrogen currently in the state.

The cost of green hydrogen will reduce for industrial consumption with this joint effort to produce it in bulk, the official said.

"We are very eager to help the company in terms of suitable land," said Asit Tripathy, principal secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Business development director M V Iyer said Gail was laying a natural gas pipeline, setting up a city gas distribution project and a coal gasification plant in a joint venture.

