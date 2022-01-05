Assam reports 591 new COVID-19 cases

Assam reported 591 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 1.72 per cent. A total of 34,314 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 6,22,488. During the last 24 hours, 196 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,12,988. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 98.47 per cent.

Four people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the disease currently stands at 6,174. The death per cent in the state currently stands at 0.99 per cent. There are currently 1,979 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

