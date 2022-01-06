BRIEF-Manchester United Says Richard Arnold Will Become CEO Of The Club, Effective From Feb. 1, 2022
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:59 IST
Manchester United PLC:
* MANCHESTER UNITED SAYS RICHARD ARNOLD WILL BECOME CEO OF THE CLUB, EFFECTIVE FROM FEB. 1, 2022
