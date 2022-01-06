Centre opened many dimensions for development of entire Northeast: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government opened many dimensions for the development of the entire Northeast. While addressing an event after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 29 development works worth Rs 2,450 crore in Manipur through video conferencing, Shah said, "In the last seven and a half years, there have been several visits by different ministers and the Prime Minister in the Northeastern states."

Shah noted that earlier there were many problems such as land boundary disputes with Bangladesh which were resolved through agreements, Bru-Reang Pact, Bodo Pact, with eight insurgent groups negotiating. "About 3,000 militants have surrendered their weapons and joined the mainstream of society and today these youths are engaged in the development of the country," the Home Minister said.

He slammed the previous government and said that it gave Manipur three I's --- Instability, Insurgency and Inequality while the BJP government changed the meaning of the I's which is Innovation, Infrastructure and Integration. To promote Manipuri culture, the Home Minister mentioned the construction of 31 tribal museums across the country.

"PM Modi has placed a vision before us all that there should be a developed Northeast, which should become the basis for the development of the whole of eastern India and through this only eastern India and the whole of India will develop," he added. (ANI)

