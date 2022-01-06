Left Menu

Bengaluru: Man sentenced to five years imprisonment in fake currency case

A NIA special court in Bengaluru sentenced Shahnoyaj Kasuri to five years imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 on Thursday in a fake Indian currency notes case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:54 IST
Bengaluru: Man sentenced to five years imprisonment in fake currency case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A NIA special court in Bengaluru sentenced Shahnoyaj Kasuri to five years imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 on Thursday in a fake Indian currency notes case. He was accused in the Chikodi fake Indian currency notes case.

"Shahnoyaj Kasuri has been charged under sections 120B, 489 (B), and 489 (C) of IPC. An FIR against him was registered on 12 March 2018 after 41 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were recovered from him with a face value of Rs. 82,000," said the NIA. Meanwhile, the trial against the remaining accused persons is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022