Maharashtra reports 36,265 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. The active cases in the state stand at 1,14,847. Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections have been recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stand at 79,260.

The state also witnessed 13 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 8,907 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 65,33,154.

According to the health bulletin, Maharashtra has reported 79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 stand at 876, out of which 381 patients have recovered. (ANI)

