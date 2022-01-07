Left Menu

APEDA identifies potential districts of UP under Varanasi Agri-Export Hub to boost exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:12 IST
APEDA identifies potential districts of UP under Varanasi Agri-Export Hub to boost exports
The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Friday said it has identified potential districts of Uttar Pradesh to be covered under the Varanasi Agri-Export Hub (VAEH) for promotion of exports from that region.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has taken initiatives to promote exports from the Purvanchal region of the state through the development of VAEH, an official statement said.

The Purvanchal division of the state covers districts of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli, and Sant Ravidas Nagar.

It added that 20,000 tonnes of agri-produce have been exported from the Purvanchal region in the last six months.

''Out of these shipments, about 5,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables and 15,000 tonnes of cereals have been exported to Vietnam, Gulf nations, Nepal and Bangladesh by all modes of transportation,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

