Tennis-Djokovic thanks fans amid Australian visa saga
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:54 IST
World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people around the world for their support amid a visa row over COVID-19 vaccines that has seen him being detained at a Melbourne hotel ahead of this month's Australian Open.
"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the Serbian wrote on Instagram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian Open
- Novak Djokovic
- Serbian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Organising 2022 Australian Open '10 times' harder, says Tiley
Australian Open Tournament Chief confident on Nadal's participation but not sure about Djokovic
Tennis-Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw
Australian Open: Andy Murray awarded with main draw wildcard
Sports News Roundup: Murray handed wild card in Australian Open main draw; Soccer-Man Utd's Rangnick questions practicality of two cup competitions in England and more