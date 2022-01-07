Wheat acreage down nearly 2 pc so far this rabi season, oilseeds up 21 pc

Area under wheat coverage has dipped nearly 2 per cent to 333.97 lakh hectares so far during the ongoing Rabi (winter sown) season, according to government data.

Wheat sowing area stood at 339.81 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous season.

Crop year runs from July to June. Sowing of rabi crops like wheat and mustard starts around October, while harvesting begins from March.

Area under rice has declined to 16.44 lakh hectares so far from 18.69 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of the previous rabi season.

Pulses acreage too fell to 156.23 lakh hectares from 157.75 lakh hectares.

Area under coarse cereals declined to 46.68 lakh hectares from 48.32 lakh hectares.

However, the acreage of oilseeds grew to 98.85 lakh hectares so far from 81.66 lakh hectares. Farmers have sown more area under oilseeds as they get higher price for their kharif oilseeds crops like soyabean.

Higher production of oilseeds in Rabi season will help in bringing down rates of cooking oils.

Total area under rabi crops so far stood at 652.16 lakh hectares as against 646.23 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous season.

