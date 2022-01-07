Left Menu

Court acquits four men in 2020 North-East Delhi violence case

A Delhi court on Friday acquitted four men charged with robbing, damaging and putting a house on fire during the 2020 North-East Delhi violence.

Updated: 07-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:02 IST
A Delhi court on Friday acquitted four men charged with robbing, damaging and putting a house on fire during the 2020 North-East Delhi violence. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat acquitted Dinesh Yadav, Sahil, Sandeep and Tinku.

"All the accused have been acquitted," the judge said. The accused were booked in an FIR 64/20 lodged in Gokalpuri police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused were allegedly members of an unlawful assembly which entered into the complainant's house on February 26, 2020, damaged and robbed articles, put the house on fire and also burnt a motorcycle. (ANI)

