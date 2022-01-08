Left Menu

COVID-19: Political rallies, protests prohibited in Uttarakhand till Jan 16

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government imposed new restrictions on Friday.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government imposed new restrictions on Friday. The new restrictions include the prohibition of all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16.

Moreover, all the schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed until January 16. The state government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

The markets will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm. Gym, shopping mall, cinema hall, auditorium, stadium etc will be functional with 50 per cent of the total capacity. Those who are coming from outside Uttarakhand either should be fully vaccinated or should have RT-PCR negative certificate 72 hours prior to the travelling. (ANI)

