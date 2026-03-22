Snow Clearance Efforts Enhance Connectivity in Sikkim

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commenced snow clearance operations on Sunday in East Sikkim, following heavy snowfall that obstructed traffic to key tourist locations including Nathula. The route closure, occurring on Saturday, hindered access to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula from Gangtok.

Efforts to clear the pathways are essential for restoring road connectivity to Nathula, Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, and Zuluk, which are vital for supporting tourism despite challenging weather conditions, officials reported.

The Sikkim Tourism Department, in collaboration with Project Swastik, is actively overseeing the situation to maintain the safety and accessibility of these routes for travelers. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued an avalanche warning for the region's high-altitude areas over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)