Left Menu

Kerala reports 5,944 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 22:45 IST
Kerala reports 5,944 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A state Health Department bulletin said on Saturday that 33 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. It said 209 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 49,547.

The bulletin said 2,463 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and 60,075 samples were tested. The state has 31,098 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022