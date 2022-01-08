Kerala reports 5,944 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,944 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. A state Health Department bulletin said on Saturday that 33 people lost their lives to the virus during the last 24 hours. It said 209 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll. This was done after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 has gone up to 49,547.

The bulletin said 2,463 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and 60,075 samples were tested. The state has 31,098 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

