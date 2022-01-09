My son being falsely implicated in 'Sulli Deals', will meet Delhi Cyber Crime officials, says father of app creator

The father of a 26-year-old man, who has been arrested in the 'Sulli Deals' app case by Delhi Police, said that he will travel to the national capital to meet the Cyber Crime officials claiming that his son is innocent and is being falsely implicated. Police have arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur stating that he wrote codes for 'Sulli Deals' app and is the "mastermind" in the case.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator, and mastermind has been arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," said DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell. "During the interrogation of 'Bulli Bai' app case mastermind Neeraj Bishnoi,we found evidence that helped us arrest Aumkareshwar Thakur, who wrote codes for Sulli Deals app. He is being interrogated and his laptop is under forensic examination," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Aumkareshwar's father Akhilesh Thakur said that he works with a private firm and was out of Indore due to work on Saturday. "Around 5 or 6 pm, he had called me informing me that he is at the airport and is being taken to Delhi by Cyber Crime Branch. Around 2 pm, two officers took Aumkareshwar along with his laptop and phone. He (Aumkareshwar) is a web designer by profession and is being falsely implicated. I will meet the officials in Delhi," Akhilesh Thakur said.

He further said that the officers took Aumkareshwar from Indore on the pretext of being friends. "They just came and asked Aumkareshwar to tag along and he did," the father said. Aumkareshwar has pursued BCA, his father informed.

Aumkareshwar was detained on the basis of inputs received during "Bulli Bai" app creator Niraj Bishnoi's interrogation. In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal" is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month.

Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case. (ANI)

