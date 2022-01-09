Left Menu

West Bengal reports 24,287 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

West Bengal on Sunday logged 24,287 new COVID cases taking the total active cases in the state to 78,111, stated the Health Bulletin.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:14 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Sunday logged 24,287 new COVID cases taking the total active cases in the state to 78,111, stated the Health Bulletin. The positivity rate in the state is 33.89 per cent. Eighteen people died in West Bengal of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total death count to 19,901.

Kolkata reported the most number of new cases with 31,602 followed by North 24-Parganas with 14,224 and Howrah with 6,087 cases. However, the state has seen 8,213 recoveries in the last 24 hours. There are 75,046 people under home isolation, as per the state data whereas 2,874 COVID-19 patients are in hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

