Assam logs 988 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 6 pc

Assam on Sunday reported 988 new COVID-19 cases, 448 recoveries and one death, as per state's health department.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam on Sunday reported 988 new COVID-19 cases, 448 recoveries and one death, as per state's health department. The north eastern state has a total active cases of 5,087 with a positivity rate at 6.48 per cent.

The cumulative case tally in the state is 6,26,741 and the total number of recoveries is 6,14,126. The recovery rate is at 97.99 per cent and the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent. Assam's death toll is 6,181. One death on Sunday was reported from Sonitpur.

The state had conducted 15,238 tests to detect the presence of the virus in people. Kamrup Metropolitan is the district with highest case load followed by Jorhat, Cachar and Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Assam government has imposed COVID restrictions in the state to contain the transmission of the infection. A night curfew is in place from 10 pm to 6 am. Restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries have to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts are closed. Acording to the Union Health Ministry, Assam registered nine cases of Omicron variant and all have recovered from the virus. (ANI)

