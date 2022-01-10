Fire in Mumbai godown, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a wood godown situated in the Byculla area of Mumbai on Monday, informed Fire Brigade officials. No casualties have been reported so far.

"A level-2 fire broke out in a wood godown near Mustafa Bazar in the Byculla area of Mumbai. 8 fire brigades reached on the spot to control the fire, no casualties reported so far," said an official. Rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)