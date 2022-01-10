Left Menu

Be it common man or big leader, all COVID-19 norm violators will be punished equally: Karnataka CM Bommai

Whether it is a common man or a big leader, no distinction will be made among those found violating COVID-19 norms in the state, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-01-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 15:10 IST
Whether it is a common man or a big leader, no distinction will be made among those found violating COVID-19 norms in the state, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. "Whoever violates the Covid rules, whether a common man or a big leader, there is no differentiation. Action will be taken in a uniform way according to the law," said Bommai.

Bommai's statements came after an FIR wasregistered against 30 members who participated in Congress padayatra for the Mekedatu project. "Government is concerned about the health of those who are participating in Mekedatu padayatra. It is the duty of the health department to check the health condition of those who take the long walk," said Bommai and urged the participants to cooperate with the health department to do its duty efficiently.

While speaking to reporters here today, Bommai advocated the need for a more intense vigil against the spread of COVID-19. "The state has registered 12,000 Covid cases yesterday, of which Bengaluru has accounted for about 9000. The positivity rate in the state has risen to 6.8 per cent and it is 10 per cent in Bengaluru. Karnataka is in the third spot in the country in Covid cases. So more precautionary measures are needed," he added. (ANI)

