Left Menu

KVIC to sell paper slippers for devotees, workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The MSME ministry on Monday said Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC will start selling Khadi handmade paper slippers from January 14 for the devotees and workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.These slippers will be sold from the Khadi sales outlet located at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:47 IST
KVIC to sell paper slippers for devotees, workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple
  • Country:
  • India

The MSME ministry on Monday said Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will start selling Khadi handmade paper slippers from January 14 for the devotees and workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

These slippers will be sold from the Khadi sales outlet located at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it added. ''The devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and hundreds of temple workers will no longer need to enter the temple premises barefoot. Starting January 14, KVIC is beginning the sale of Khadi handmade paper ‘use and throw' slippers,'' the ministry noted.

It added that the development comes in wake of the jute slippers sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple after he learnt that most of the people working at the temple performed their duty barefoot. These slippers, the ministry said, are eco-friendly and cost-effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
3
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022