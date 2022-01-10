KVIC to sell paper slippers for devotees, workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The MSME ministry on Monday said Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) will start selling Khadi handmade paper slippers from January 14 for the devotees and workers of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

These slippers will be sold from the Khadi sales outlet located at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it added. ''The devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and hundreds of temple workers will no longer need to enter the temple premises barefoot. Starting January 14, KVIC is beginning the sale of Khadi handmade paper ‘use and throw' slippers,'' the ministry noted.

It added that the development comes in wake of the jute slippers sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the workers of Kashi Vishwanath Temple after he learnt that most of the people working at the temple performed their duty barefoot. These slippers, the ministry said, are eco-friendly and cost-effective.

