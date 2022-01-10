COVID-19: Delhi reported 46 deaths in past 24 hrs, 34 died of comorbidities

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi reported a total of 46 fatalities in the last five days, out of whom 34 infected patients died due to comorbidities, according to the state health bulletin data. As per Delhi government data, a total of 34 COVID-19 infected patients were co-morbid, out of a total of 46 deaths reported between January 5 and 9.

The official data even shows that a total of 11 patients, out of 46 deaths, were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine doses. Of these 46 deaths, a total of 25 patients belonged to the age group of above 60 years, 41 patients were between 41 to 60 years of age, five were in the 21 to 40 years age group, one belonged to 16-20 years of age group and one belonged to 1 to 15 years age group, according to the figures of Delhi government data of past five days.

Moreover, 12 patients died on the day of hospital admission, 11 died within a day, six died after two days, 14 died in three to seven days, and three died after a week. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities in the past 24 hours, informed State health bulletin on Monday. The cumulative death toll rose to 25,177 in Delhi.

With this, the active caseload of the national capital has gone up to 65,806. (ANI)

