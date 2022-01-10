Left Menu

Gujarat logs 6,097 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

Gujarat reported 6,097 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state government on Monday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:32 IST
Gujarat reported 6,097 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state government on Monday. In Gujarat, the active caseload has gone up to 32,469 including the new COVID cases reported today.

Meanwhile, the state has also reported 1,539 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,25,702. The cumulative death toll in the state stands at 10,130 including two deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as per state government data.

So far, Gujarat has reported 264 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

