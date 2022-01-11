India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say
Updated: 11-01-2022
India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
"India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement on Monday.
Vilsack said Washington was working to ensure the U.S. pork industry could start shipping products to India as soon as possible.
