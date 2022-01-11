Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest
Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week's unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday.
The oil-rich former Soviet republic says government buildings were attacked in several major cities after initially peacefulo protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said Islamist militants from other central Asian nations and Afghanistan, as well as the Middle East, were among the attackers.
