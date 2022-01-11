Left Menu

Several flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

Several flights to and from Delhi airport were delayed as a thick blanket of fog hovers over the national capital leading to poor visibility but there was no cancellation or diversion reported, said a senior Delhi airport official on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 10:49 IST
Dense fog engulfs Delhi on Tuesday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several flights to and from Delhi airport were delayed as a thick blanket of fog hovers over the national capital leading to poor visibility but there was no cancellation or diversion reported, said a senior Delhi airport official on Tuesday. The official said that several flights got delayed by 5-15 minutes due to dense fog. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, any inconvenience is regretted.

Dense Fog was reported over Palam airport reducing the visibility to just 50 meters between 06:30 and 08:00 hours in the morning. Delhi airport took to Twitter to inform passengers about the flight operations: "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

He added that they are updating information related to flight operations on social media handles of Delhi airport for passengers. According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of 'dense' fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, 'moderate' is between 201 and 500 metres, and 'shallow' is between 501 and 1,000 metres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

