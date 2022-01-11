One of two leopard cubs found in Palakkad taken away by its mother

One of the two leopard cubs, which were recently found in a dilapidated and uninhabited house in Olavakkode area here two days ago, was taken away by its mother.

A senior forest official on Tuesday told PTI that the cubs were placed separately inside the same house where they were initially found and the mother took one of them away on Monday night.

He further said that hopefully the mother will come back again tonight for the other cub.

The official said that during the day the cub was in the custody of the forest department and at night it would be placed back in the same house.

He said that both cubs have been examined by a veterinarian and they were healthy and active.

The official said that once the mother takes away both cubs, she will not come back to the area, which is an apprehension of the locals, as she would now feel a sense of insecurity there.

Nevertheless, camera traps have been installed to monitor whether the mother leopard would come back, regular patrolling by forest officials would be carried out and the locals as well as the panchayat has been alerted to keep a watch for any return of the feline, the official said.

He said the house where the cubs were initially found was uninhabited for around 10-15 years, was in a dilapidated condition and the surrounding area was taken over by the wilderness, which is why the leopard gave birth there.

He further said that the wilderness around the house would be cleared to make it less attractive as a refuge for the feline.

The cubs were discovered in the house after locals of the area informed the forest department that an adult leopard was moving in and out of there.

