Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

Kenya's only electricity distribution company is reporting a widespread power cut in East Africa's economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line.

Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said engineers were working to restore supply after the collapse on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line.

The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)