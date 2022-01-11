Left Menu

Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:06 IST
Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kenya

Kenya's only electricity distribution company is reporting a widespread power cut in East Africa's economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line.

Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said engineers were working to restore supply after the collapse on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line.

The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people.

