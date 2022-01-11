Left Menu

SJVN bags 125 MW solar projects in UP

State-run SJVN Ltd said it has bagged contracts to set up two grid connected solar power projects of cumulative 125 MW capacity in Uttar Pradesh. SJVN has bagged the projects through tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency UPNEDA, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:24 IST
SJVN bags 125 MW solar projects in UP
  • Country:
  • India

State-run SJVN Ltd said it has bagged contracts to set up two grid connected solar power projects of cumulative 125 MW capacity in Uttar Pradesh. The projects will be established in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat districts of the state. SJVN has bagged the projects through tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), a company statement said. It has been issued Letter of Intent (LoI) by UPNEDA for developing a 75 MW grid connected solar power project at Gurhah, in Jalaun district, and 50 MW grid-connected solar power project at Gujrai, in Kanpur Dehat district. SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company quoted a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit for both the solar projects. Electricity generated from these projects will be procured by UPPCL for 25 years. The Gurhah project will generate 159 MU energy annually with capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 24.22 per cent, while the Gujrai project will generate 106 MU energy annually with CUF of 24.20 per cent. Sharma further said with this allotment, SJVN now has 1,670 MW of solar power projects under different stages of execution. He stated that all these solar projects are scheduled to be commissioned during 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022