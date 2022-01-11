SJVN bags 125 MW solar projects in UP

State-run SJVN Ltd said it has bagged contracts to set up two grid connected solar power projects of cumulative 125 MW capacity in Uttar Pradesh. The projects will be established in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat districts of the state. SJVN has bagged the projects through tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), a company statement said. It has been issued Letter of Intent (LoI) by UPNEDA for developing a 75 MW grid connected solar power project at Gurhah, in Jalaun district, and 50 MW grid-connected solar power project at Gujrai, in Kanpur Dehat district. SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company quoted a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit for both the solar projects. Electricity generated from these projects will be procured by UPPCL for 25 years. The Gurhah project will generate 159 MU energy annually with capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 24.22 per cent, while the Gujrai project will generate 106 MU energy annually with CUF of 24.20 per cent. Sharma further said with this allotment, SJVN now has 1,670 MW of solar power projects under different stages of execution. He stated that all these solar projects are scheduled to be commissioned during 2023-24.

