Left Menu

Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:52 IST
Uttarakhand government extends night curfew by one hour
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour. It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.

Moreover, hotels, dhabas, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Apart from this, conference halls, spas, gyms in hotels will open with 50 per cent capacity while anganwadi centres, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till January 16.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022