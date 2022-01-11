No irregularities in procuring groceries for Pongal gift hampers, says TN Minister

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday denied any irregularities in procuring groceries for the Pongal gift hampers scheme meant for family ration cardholders in the state and demanded the opposition AIADMK to submit proof for its claim.

Food Minister R Sakkarapani who lashed out at AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami for making the accusation, said the government was ready for an enquiry if the allegation was proved true. ''Submit proof to me if you have. The government is ready for any enquiry,'' the Minister said.

Criticising the DMK government for allegedly ignoring the traders from the state, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed in a statement here that the government procured the groceries from traders in North India. In Salem, Palaniswami, the party's co-coordinator claimed that the hampers were overpriced and that the quality of the cloth bag given to the beneficiaries through the public distribution system was poor. Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said all the products were procured through a transparent tender process and added that the hampers consisting of 21 items including sugarcane were being distributed to about 2.15 crore rice cardholders at a cost of Rs 1,297 crore.

