Left Menu

SFI activist murdered inside Kerala college cremated in Kannur

The body of Dheeraj Rajendran, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist and seventh-semester engineering student of the Government Engineering College, Idukki who was allegedly murdered by political opponents has been cremated in Taliparamba, in Kannur district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 12-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 09:43 IST
SFI activist murdered inside Kerala college cremated in Kannur
Visual from the cremation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Dheeraj Rajendran, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist and seventh-semester engineering student of the Government Engineering College, Idukki who was allegedly murdered by political opponents has been cremated in Taliparamba, in Kannur district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The funeral procession from Idukki had started Tuesday afternoon after a public homage took place in his college and CPI(M) Idukki district committee office.

Thousands of people on the way to Taliparamba were waiting to pay homage to him. After his parents and relatives completed the final rites at his house, his body was cremated around 2 am on Tuesday night in a land adjacent to his house which was purchased by CPI(M).

Dheeraj Rajendran, a seventh-semester engineering college student was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday in Idukki in a clash related to his college union election. Police have arrested two youth congress workers in connection with his death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022