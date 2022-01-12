Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

12-01-2022
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 11 to Rs 3,329 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January traded up by Rs 11, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 3,329 per quintal with an open interest of 15,280 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

