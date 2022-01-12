Left Menu

COVID-19: Assam relaxes night curfew for Bhogali Bihu

The Assam government today relaxed the night curfew timings for Thursday in view of the celebration of Bhogali Bihu. The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on January 13.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Meanwhile, Assam reported 2,837 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state has so far reported a total of 1,34,287 cases of COVID-19, while 6,14,991 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection. (ANI)

