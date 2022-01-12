Left Menu

Norway should not cap household power prices, PM says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:31 IST
Norway should not cap household power prices, PM says
Jonas Gahr Stoere Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

The Norwegian government does not support an opposition proposal to impose a cap on household electricity prices, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of the ruling Labour Party told parliament on Wednesday.

The government has already introduced a subsidy scheme that pays a portion of household power bills amid a surge in energy prices. For the first three months of 2022, the government's scheme will pay 80% of the portion of power bills above prices of 0.70 crowns per kilowatt-hour (KWh) for consumption of up to 5,000 KWh per month.

The right-wing opposition Progress Party has proposed a plan that would cap the total price paid by consumers at 0.50 crowns per KWh. But imposing an upper limit like the one sought by Progress could lead to unintended consequences, Stoere said.

"Prices could, as a rule, gravitate towards the maximum," Stoere said, warning customers could miss out on market forces setting prices lower than the cap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022