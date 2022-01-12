Left Menu

18 people in IIT-Jammu test positive for COVID-19

As many as 18 people including students, staff, and faculty have tested positive for COVID-19, said Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Jammu in an official release on Wednesday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:25 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 18 people including students, staff, and faculty have tested positive for COVID-19, said Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Jammu in an official release on Wednesday. The RTPRC test was conducted on 300 people last week on the campus.

Following this, the campus is under sanitisation and the COVID-19 positive people are under quarantine. "The IIT Jammu will conduct online classes and the staff and faculty members will continue to work from home until further instruction", read the official release. Meanwhile, the administration informed that the whole IIT Jammu is 100 per cent vaccinated and are conducting periodic COVID-19 tests to combat the increasing COVID cases in the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, out of the fresh cases recorded on Tuesday, 640 cases were from the Jammu division and 508 were from the Kashmir division, as per Tuesday's bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

