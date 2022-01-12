Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM thanks PM Modi for inaugurating 11 medical colleges in state, says M Karunanidhi's dream come true

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for virtually inaugurating 11 medical colleges in the state and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:00 IST
PM Modi inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for virtually inaugurating 11 medical colleges in the state and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. Addressing the event today, the Chief Minister said, "I thank PM Modi for participating in this event. This was a dream of former CM M Karunanidhi to bring medical colleges in all the districts of Tamil Nadu."

"Today, Karunanidhi's dream has come true. I thank the central government for these new colleges," Stalin said. Further, Stalin appealed to the central government to give NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. "I appeal Union government to consider the plea to give the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu," he added.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), MBBS seats have been increased by 79.60 per cent (from 51,348 seats to 92,222 seats) and the number of PG seats increased by 80.70 per cent (from 31,185 seats to 56,374 seats) during the last seven years.

So, the total medical seats before 2014 were around 82,500. And in the last seven years, a jump of around 80 per cent or 66,000 seats has taken place. The total number of medical colleges (both government and private) has increased from 387 to 596, a jump of around 54 per cent, the PMO informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

