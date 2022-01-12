Left Menu

Maha: Crops over 3,000 hectares hit by hailstorms, rain in Wardha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Crops over 3,000 to 3,500 hectares of land were affected due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district in the last four days, a senior agriculture department official said on Wednesday.

The tehsils of Arvi, Karanja and Ashti were affected the most and standing crops like cotton, tur besides orange plantations were damaged, he said.

On Tuesday, rains and hailstorms were also recorded in Kamptee, Saoner and Parseoni areas of Nagpur district, officials said.

As per preliminary reports, 63 hectares of land in 11 villages was affected in the Nagpur district, a senior official said here. PTI CLS KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

