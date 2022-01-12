Left Menu

Odisha issues guidelines for local festivals amid rising COVID-19 cases

Odisha Government on Wednesday issued guidelines for local festivals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:43 IST
Odisha issues guidelines for local festivals amid rising COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Government on Wednesday issued guidelines for local festivals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Jena has directed to Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, All Collectors, All Superintendents of Police and Municipal Commissioners to strictly enforce the stipulations.

The order release from the government informed about prohibition of congregations at river banks, ghats, ponds, seashore or near other water bodies to take bath. Prohibition of organisation/celebration mela, Prohibition of religious congregations/ celebrations, it read.

Religious rituals are allowed in religious places/ places of worship with bare minimum priests, servitors and staff. If required, considering local conditions, appropriate restrictions may be imposed on the entry of devotees into churches, temples, mosques, religious places, places of worship and in the celebrations in respective places, the order said.

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners may decide the number of persons to attend any such religious ritual, festival and Puja in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and norms. The devotees in these places must ensure Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing face masks, physical distancing and handwashing and hand sanitizing.

In case of violation of COVID-19 safety protocols, local authorities can take strict action including criminal action under relevant acts including Disaster Management Act, 2005. Such violation shall entail fines for devotees as decided by the local authorities, the order read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022