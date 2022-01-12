Egypt's Suez Canal targets 15% share of global energy trade by 2040 - statement

Egypt's Suez Canal aims to have a 15% share of global energy trade by 2040, up from 8% in 2019, the canal authority said on Wednesday.

The increase would come from "adopting flexible marketing policies", it said in a statement.

Also Read: Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Egyptian cities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)