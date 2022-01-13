Left Menu

Air Quality in Delhi remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'moderate' category, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 142, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 08:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The air quality in the national capital slipped from the 'satisfactory' category to the 'moderate' category yesterday. The air quality in the national capital was in the 'satisfactory category' continuously for three days from January 9 to January 11.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

