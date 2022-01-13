Left Menu

CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:20 IST
CJI NV Ramana along with his family members take blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday.

He was accompanied by his family members. The temple authorities received him at the main entrance of the temple and they guided him inside.

After taking the blessings, the temple priests honoured him with clothes. Priests blessed him with Veda Mantras. (ANI)

