Left Menu

Hungary's food price cut to remain in effect for three months -PM aide

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:26 IST
Hungary's food price cut to remain in effect for three months -PM aide
Gergely Gulyas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A decision by Hungary's government to cut the price of six basic foods from February will remain in effect for three months but could be extended, if necessary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Orban, who faces a tough fight for re-election on April 3, said on Wednesday that the prices of flour, sugar, sunflower oil, milk, pork leg, and chicken breast must be cut back to mid-October levels from next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022