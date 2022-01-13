Left Menu

Procession of Swarna Ratham held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

As a part of Vaikuntha Ekadasi festivities, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala with utmost religious fervour on Thursday.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:58 IST
Procession of Swarna Ratham held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala. Image Credit: ANI
As a part of Vaikuntha Ekadasi festivities, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala with utmost religious fervour on Thursday. As per the release issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), PRO, the women devotees including 200 women employees of TTD pulled the finely decked mammoth golden chariot with devotion chanting "Govinda Govinda."

The Ratham glided swiftly along the four Mada streets even as the devotees who assembled in the galleries were immersed in Bhakti. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO SV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Nageswara Rao, HO Dr Sridevi, Welfare Officer Damodaram and other officials were also present, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan for common devotees commenced by 7:30 am in the Srivari temple on the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

