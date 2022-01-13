Procession of Swarna Ratham held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

As a part of Vaikuntha Ekadasi festivities, the procession of Swarna Ratham was held in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala with utmost religious fervour on Thursday. As per the release issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), PRO, the women devotees including 200 women employees of TTD pulled the finely decked mammoth golden chariot with devotion chanting "Govinda Govinda."

The Ratham glided swiftly along the four Mada streets even as the devotees who assembled in the galleries were immersed in Bhakti. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO SV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Nageswara Rao, HO Dr Sridevi, Welfare Officer Damodaram and other officials were also present, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Vaikuntha Dwara darshan for common devotees commenced by 7:30 am in the Srivari temple on the auspicious occasion. (ANI)

